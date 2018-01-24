Cop involved in steroid ring to have charges changed

A ROCKHAMPTON police officer involved in illegal steroids is likely to have his outstanding charges changed.

Troy Pryczek was charged in March 2017 along with co-accused Brent Anthony Culleton and Stephanie Rumble.

Pryczek, who was a constable in the Queensland Police Service at the time of his arrest, still has two charges before the court.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug in April.

Pryczek's remaining matters are one count of misconduct in relation to public office - dealing with information - and one count of misconduct in relation to public office - function.

They were set down for a long sentence yesterday but the court heard they may be replaced with other charges.

Pryczek's next court appearance has been set for March 2 where he is expected to be sentenced on the replacement charges.

Culleton, who was a detective constable at the time of arrest, has been charged with one count of trafficking, three of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime and eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Rumble has been charged with one count of trafficking, one of possessing a dangerous drug, six of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime.

Culleton and Rumble have had their charges sent up to the higher courts.