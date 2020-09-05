Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cop offered $1000 to cross border

by Emily Cosenza
5th Sep 2020 11:33 AM

 

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer to let him cross the NSW-Victoria border.

According to NSW police, the 66-year-old's vehicle was stopped at the Barmah Bridge checkpoint about 2pm on Friday.

 

Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

 

Officers spoke to the driver and asked for his border permit to enter the state.

That was when the man allegedly offered an envelope containing $1000 to the officer.

The Victorian man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station, where he was charged with giving or offering a bribe to a member of NSW Police.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Moama Local Court on November 4.

 

Originally published as Cop offered $1000 to cross border

NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

More Stories

Show More
border closures bribe coronavirus editors picks new south wales police restrictions victoria

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 5th Sep 2020 12:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Opinion “We are one of the cheapest airports for general aviation parking on the east coast of Queensland.”

        Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        Premium Content Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        News $50m Como Battery Project will provide vital support for power grid

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Premium Content 14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Property From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, here are 14 of the most...