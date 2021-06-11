Menu
A Sydney police officer shot a man who had allegedly stabbed another officer in the hand. Picture: 7News Sydney via NCA NewsWire
News

Cop stabbed before officer opens fire

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 6:41 PM | Updated: 6:59 PM

A Sydney police officer shot a man who had allegedly stabbed another officer in the hand in a Friday night melee in the northern beaches.

The officers had been called to a home on Warringah Road in Narraweena about 5.20pm when they were allegedly approached by a man holding a knife, police said in a statement.

The man allegedly hit an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher. The same officer was also allegedly stabbed in the hand.

The wounded officer’s colleague then drew his gun and shot the alleged stabber in the leg.

The man has been taken under police guard to hospital in a stable condition.

The officer was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Neither man sustained life-threatening injuries.

A crticial incident has been declared following the incident, with investigations into the circumstances ongoing.

More to come.

