Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
News

Cop to face Bundy court after being stood down

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD policeman from the Road Policing Command has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It is alleged the incident happened while he was on duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

buncourt bundaberg court qps queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

        premium_icon Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

        Breaking The patient was treated by the on board medical team for minor cuts and abrasions and a suspected broken collar bone.

        Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

        premium_icon Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

        Council News Report looks at the costs and sole supplier agreements of the equipment

        Major sports store expands to Stockland Rockhampton

        premium_icon Major sports store expands to Stockland Rockhampton

        Business ‘The shopping centre is an important of our economy, it is part of why people come...

        Estranged husband in court accused of murdering Rocky mum

        premium_icon Estranged husband in court accused of murdering Rocky mum

        Breaking The man accused of killing Rockhampton mum-of-three has matter heard in court.