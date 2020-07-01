Menu
‘Copping it every day’: Premier’s latest shot

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Jul 2020 10:28 AM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has once again hit out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying she'd stayed 'silent' long enough amid a 'ridiculous' border war.

Speaking to Sunrise this morning, Ms Palaszczuk defended her frustration at the Prime Minister for singling out Queensland for its controversial coronavirus border closures.

"I was silent for a long time … I was copping it nearly every day," she said.

"Queensland was singled out, not South Australia not Tasmania … It was coming thick and fast from a lot of senior federal cabinet ministers."

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at a press conference as she gives an update on Queensland COVID-19 Border Controls. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Ms Palaszczuk claimed she'd 'said my piece yesterday' when she slammed the PM for encouraging 'border wars'.

"I think a national leader should have been able to bring all of the states and territories together," she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sunrise this morning that he believed Palaszczuk made the comments because "there is an election coming up" in Queensland.

"We got rid of internal borders almost 120 years ago and we are one country," he said.

 

 

Palaszczuk called the comments 'ridiculous' this morning and justified her plan to review the reopening if other states record any outbreaks.

"We are living in uncertain times … (and) we're definitely not through it yet," Ms Palaszczuk told Sunrise.

"We're hoping our plans go right ahead because it is good news for businesses."

 

Ms Palaszczuk once again warned Queenslanders not to visit Victoria, reaffirming the state's quarantine plan for anyone - including Queenslanders - travelling from Victoria.

Anyone travelling to Queensland from Victoria will face a 14-day self-funded hotel isolation period.

