Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screen grab from a video about the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign. Picture: Supplied
A screen grab from a video about the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign. Picture: Supplied
News

The code word to get you out of a dangerous date

10th Jul 2018 5:05 AM

AUTHORITIES are set on stamping out sexual assault before it occurs by urging worried women on dodgy dates to head to the bar and "ask for Angela".

With dating and hook-up apps often leading to first-time meet-ups in pubs, clubs and bars, staff will for the first time be trained to follow a new protocol to help women who feel unsafe.

Options for the staff to follow include helping the person to leave the bar discreetly, leading them to a safe space inside the venue or contacting police on their behalf.

"Given the increasing popularity of online dating apps, many people are meeting for dates at bars, clubs and pubs having never met, beyond the screens of their phone or computer," Police Minister Troy Grant said.

angela code word sexual assualt violence

Top Stories

    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    News RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    premium_icon Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    News Microfactories the solution to landfill and waste on Capricorn Coast

    Rockhampton's first lady of nursing laid to rest with honour

    premium_icon Rockhampton's first lady of nursing laid to rest with honour

    News PASSIONATE 'to the point of obsession' was Norma West's best quality

    Senior moment this young Rocky golfer will never forget

    premium_icon Senior moment this young Rocky golfer will never forget

    Sport Legend of the game makes Jayce Goltz's day at pro-am

    Local Partners