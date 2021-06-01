Cops arrest 11 men over brutal kidnapping

Police arrested 11 men for their alleged involvement in the violent kidnapping in a Sydney warehouse. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Police arrested 11 men for their alleged involvement in the violent kidnapping of a man who was bashed and kept for six hours in a Sydney warehouse.

Investigators believe a 37-year-old Bringelly man was attacked in a home by a group of men early on Tuesday morning and forced into a vehicle.

Police said one of the men was allegedly armed with a gun.

Police were called about 3am and rushed to the Jersey Road home where they found a 61-year-old man who had allegedly been assaulted by the kidnappers.

The investigation led police to an industrial warehouse in Revesby, where the 37-year-old was held until negotiators were able to secure his release.

“He was taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries to his head, face and ribs,” Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis told reporters.

“He suffered some severe facial injuries … the incident was exceptionally dangerous and could have been even more severe, or even fatal due to the level of violence involved.”

As officers were trying to get the other men inside the building to come out, the warehouse was allegedly set on fire by the group inside.

Eight people were arrested after tactical police dragged them out of the building.

As police were working the scene, another three men arrived in a car and were also arrested.

Police believe the incident was linked to organised crime and bikie gangs, and it’s also believed the 37-year-old was targeted by the suspects.

“They’ll be facing some serious charges, but at this stage I can’t confirm what those charges will be,” Mr Koutsoufis said.

Four of the suspects were taken to hospital for treatment.

