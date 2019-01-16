Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Crime

Teen allegedly breaks security guard’s arm

16th Jan 2019 10:39 AM

POLICE have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard's arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.

The two security guards allegedly spotted the teen involved in a "domestic disturbance" with a girl at about 10am.

Police say the boy "became verbally threatening and abusive" and refused to leave the area when asked to do so before allegedly assaulting both guards when they tried to remove him from the premises.

The youth then allegedly ran away, smashing the window of a parked car as he left and was arrested later that afternoon.

One of the security guards suffered a broken arm and the other required stitches to his mouth.

More Stories

assault darwin security guard teen

Top Stories

    Police seek information following book store break-in

    premium_icon Police seek information following book store break-in

    Breaking Police seek information about local charity break-in overnight

    • 16th Jan 2019 11:29 AM
    Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

    premium_icon Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

    Community 'We are an easygoing group who share a passion'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    premium_icon Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    Crime Police told him to get off the road but he continued walking