Cops bust Colombian coke import with fake drugs

Two Colombian-born brothers have been jailed for their part in a sophisticated plot in which 30kg of cocaine was imported into Australia hidden inside the structure of a shipping container.

The men were busted after Australian Border Force and Federal Police officers uncovered the scheme and replaced the bricks of cocaine with fake drugs and microphones which captured audio of the operation.

Giovani and Wilmar Buitrago Aguilar were arrested in January 2018 in Brisbane after being discovered with 60 of the 99 blocks of cocaine imported inside the shipping container.

Giovani, 55, and Wilmar, 52, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to one charge each of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border controlled drug.

"In January of 2018 a shipping container carrying a consignment of shredded rubber from Columbia arrived in Australia and the Australian Border Force detected 99 blocks of cocaine very well concealed in the upper beams of the shipping container," Prosecutor Ben Power told the court.

On January 18, two other men began extricating what they thought was the concealed blocks of cocaine from the container.

"In fact the AFP had taken the 99 blocks of cocaine and substituted with visually identical material and … inside the substitute cocaine were microphones and those microphones were then able to record conversations between (the co-offenders) as they extricated the material using grinding materials and so forth," Mr Power said.

On January 19, 60 of the blocks were delivered to the Buitrago Aguilar brothers whose conversations about the delivery were captured by the concealed microphones before they were arrested that day.

Defence barrister Eoin Mac Giolla Ri appeared for Giovani and said his client was one of 14 children raised by a single mother in Colombia after his father died.

He said Giovani had sought asylum in the United Kingdom in the 1990's where he worked as a baker and a chef.

Defence barrister James Godbolt for Wilmar said his client was a hardworking, family-oriented man who worked several jobs to support his family overseas.

The court heard that while Wilmar was now an Australian citizen, Giovani was not and faces deportation upon his release from prison.

Justice Ann Lyons sentenced Giovani to eight years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of four years and four months.

Wilmar, whose culpability was found to be greater than his brother, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of six years.

Both brothers have already served three years and four months behind bars.

