Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.
Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.
Crime

Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis in mail

by Staff Reporter
24th Sep 2020 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.

Officers busted the 31-year-old with three boxes he'd allegedly collected from the Winnellie post office that each contained about 30lb or 13.6kg of the drug.

A search of his home and vehicle also turned up a trafficable quantity of meth, steroids and more than $17,000 in cash among "other suspicious items".

Detective Superintendent Kerry Hoskins said, the bust was "a significant seizure" and Joint Organised Crime Task Force officers would continue to target the supply of illegal drugs into the community.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to face court today.

Originally published as Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis via the mail

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yelling man punched sign near medical centre

        Premium Content Yelling man punched sign near medical centre

        Crime He was yelling and swearing near the taxi rank at Stockland Rockhampton when he punched and kicked a sign many times.

        • 24th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
        STADIUM SHOWDOWN: State pledges $25M to Browne Park

        Premium Content STADIUM SHOWDOWN: State pledges $25M to Browne Park

        Politics Michelle Landry said if the announcement precluded the Federal Government’s...

        FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected

        Premium Content FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected

        Business QRC boss reveals just how crucial resource sector is, and how it’s only going to...

        UPDATE: Woman injured following crash outside hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman injured following crash outside hospital

        Breaking The minor collision reportedly disrupted traffic through the area.