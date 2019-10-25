Cops bust Rocky teen with bong in her backpack

A TEENAGER was given a good behaviour bond after police found a homemade water pipe in her backpack that she had used to smoke weed.

Kiana Ariah Maree Beezly, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing the drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were conducting patrols on Pine St, Berserker, at 11.10pm on October 5 when they saw Beezly walking south towards Leamington St.

Mr Studdert said police spoke with Beezly and detained her for a search in relation to dangerous drugs after general observations.

Beezly told police there was a bong in her backpack and she had used it to smoke cannabis “some time ago”. The bong was seized.

Everyday Lawyers solicitor Mitchell Jamieson said Beezly used to smoke cannabis socially but had been avoiding it for some months now.

Beezly was ordered to a two-month Good Behaviour Bond with a $200 recognisance. No criminal conviction was recorded.