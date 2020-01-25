Cops bust woman for having a knife in public

A YOUNG woman was busted in Depot Hill for having a knife and glass pipe, used to smoke drugs, in her backpack.

Sarah-Jayne Nolan, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to possessing the two items.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said at 7.40pm on November 12, 2019, Nolan was the passenger of a car that was intercepted driving along Oconnell St, Depot Hill.

Ms Geddes said police searched Nolan’s backpack, which was found in the front passenger footwell.

She said inside, police found a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, and a pocket knife with an extendable blade that was easily accessible.

Nolan told police the glass pipe belonged to her but refused to answer any more questions.

Duty lawyer Jack ­Blackburn said Nolan was on probation, which was going well.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ­disagreed and said he failed to see how probation was going well when she was committing other offences.

“Sadly, you continue to break the law while subject to a probation order designed to steer you away from that,” Magistrate Clarke said.

“If you keep it up, the penalties will become harsher and have significant impact on your life.”

Nolan was fined $800 and the property was forfeited to the Crown. Criminal convictions were not recorded.