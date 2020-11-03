Cops called to woman seen beating child on busy road

Police are responding to reports of a woman beating a child on a busy Rockhampton road. Photo: file photo

A WOMAN has been seen allegedly punching a male youth on a busy street at North Rockhampton.

It is understood witnesses saw the woman attack the boy near Elphinstone and Spike St at Berserker.

The incident took place just before 4pm this afternoon.

Witnesses reported the woman to also be throwing Halloween decorations at the youth.

Concerned bystanders reportedly phoned police as the incident unfolded.

It is unconfirmed at this time whether the pair are known to each other.

Police are currently en route.

More to come.