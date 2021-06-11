Cops caught manhandling, yelling at teen

A teen, alleged to have committed offences and returned home, is found at a skate park and forced to lay on the ground with police above him. Picture: Nine News

Dramatic footage has captured the moment Queensland police manhandle and scold a young teen at an outer Brisbane skate park and claim their actions may have “turned him around”.

The video, captured by a concerned onlooker at a Jimboomba skate park on Wednesday night, shows an officer yelling at the teen as he sits in a vehicle before being grabbed and steered towards a grassed area and made to lay down.

“If I ever see you again, you’re going to jail,” one officer says as he leans inside the passenger side of the vehicle.

The teen (in a grey top) is removed from a vehicle and is about to be made to lay on the ground.

“Why are you here? No, it‘s not good enough. What is wrong with you?”

After screaming at the teen, the officer marches him to the grassed area.

“You’re being recorded,” the officers are warned by one of the onlookers.

Two officers then approach the person filming the incident and ask for their details.

“Mate, I just need your details, just in case you have witnessed what has happened here tonight,” the officer says.

Teen, in grey top, lays on ground with police above him. Picture: Nine News

But the person filming does not back down.

They keep filming while offering the officers some advice and asking what they thought of their treatment of the teen.

“Of course I have witnessed what has happened here tonight,” he told police.

”Out of control mate. I know you’re a cop, right, but it’s out of control.”

One of the officers explained there was more to the story and they might have had such an impact the teen would turn his life around.

“Obviously, you don’t know the full story of what’s happened tonight,” the officer said.”

“It’s not our first dealing with him.

“I think we might have turned him around.”

One of the police officers caught on camera manhandling and scolding the teen says they have ‘turned him around’. Nine News

Queensland Police issued a statement saying the teen had been allegedly involved in two incidents earlier that evening before they were called to the skate park.

The teen is alleged to have kicked in glass windows and doors of several businesses at a Jimboomba shopping centre around 6pm.

An hour later police allege the teen tried to steal the keys from the occupants of a stationary car.

The boy had been returned home after the two incidents before police were called again to find the teen at the skate park in Flagstonian Drive.

“The boy depicted in the footage was engaging in alleged criminal activities including attempted robbery and assault of members of the public,” police said in a statement issued to NCA NewsWire.

“Officers were forced to intervene after the boy refused to listen to their verbal requests. The boy was restrained for his own safety and later released after he had calmed down.

“Support was offered by police to the boy and he returned home. The boy was uninjured.

“The actions of both the police and those involved were recorded on police body-worn video.”

The teen was not charged, police said.

