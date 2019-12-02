Cops claim bragging rights in charity clash against guards

RUGBY LEAGUE: The law took a back seat for a team of Queensland Police Service officers on Saturday night as they enforced the ball down the field at the Browne Park charity clash.

QPS celebrated a 12-4 victory against Queensland Corrective Services, and while competition was rife, charity was the aim of the game.

Organiser Senior Constable Justin Dickinson said the bragging rights were back in their favour.



“We enjoy having a good time and the rivalry from both QPS and QCS goes to show we love playing sports,” Dickinson said.

“We love what we do, we love helping the community and this is just another way of helping out.”

More than $15,000 was raised for Drought Angels in the 2018 edition.

While attendance was lower this year, Dickinson said any money raised for charity was a win.

QCS were first over the try line within the first 10 minutes but failed to convert.

QPS player Rodney Knox found the try line in the 12th minute and Harry Elliot kicked the conversion, taking the score to 6-4.

The QPS team was made up of officers across Central Queensland, from Mackay to Blackwater.

QPS scored again just before half time and the kick was converted, which took the score to 12-4.

Dickinson said the event was an opportunity for officers to show a different side of themselves.

“People don’t necessarily see us as community members but it’s good to show we are normal people,” he said.

The final fundraising total is yet to be confirmed but Dickinson said there were already plans for the event to be held next year.

“We are looking to make it bigger and better again with a different charity,” he said.

All proceeds made at the charity game will go to Give Me 5 For Kids who provide support for sick children and their families.