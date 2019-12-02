Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUGBY LEAGUE: Correctional Services' Matt Solis tackles Queensland Police Services' Daniel Leyshon. Picture: Jann Houley
RUGBY LEAGUE: Correctional Services' Matt Solis tackles Queensland Police Services' Daniel Leyshon. Picture: Jann Houley
News

Cops claim bragging rights in charity clash against guards

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The law took a back seat for a team of Queensland Police Service officers on Saturday night as they enforced the ball down the field at the Browne Park charity clash.

QPS celebrated a 12-4 victory against Queensland Corrective Services, and while competition was rife, charity was the aim of the game.

Organiser Senior Constable Justin Dickinson said the bragging rights were back in their favour.

“We enjoy having a good time and the rivalry from both QPS and QCS goes to show we love playing sports,” Dickinson said.

“We love what we do, we love helping the community and this is just another way of helping out.”

More than $15,000 was raised for Drought Angels in the 2018 edition.

While attendance was lower this year, Dickinson said any money raised for charity was a win.

QCS were first over the try line within the first 10 minutes but failed to convert.

QPS player Rodney Knox found the try line in the 12th minute and Harry Elliot kicked the conversion, taking the score to 6-4.

The QPS team was made up of officers across Central Queensland, from Mackay to Blackwater.

QPS scored again just before half time and the kick was converted, which took the score to 12-4.

Dickinson said the event was an opportunity for officers to show a different side of themselves.

“People don’t necessarily see us as community members but it’s good to show we are normal people,” he said.

The final fundraising total is yet to be confirmed but Dickinson said there were already plans for the event to be held next year.

“We are looking to make it bigger and better again with a different charity,” he said.

All proceeds made at the charity game will go to Give Me 5 For Kids who provide support for sick children and their families.

central queensland qcs qps rugby league sports
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        premium_icon How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        News It has been reported businesses have seen a 30 per cent increase of visitors while Kershaw Gardens overnight camping has been closed.

        New funding for better safety infrastructure at schools

        premium_icon New funding for better safety infrastructure at schools

        News Two proposals, for a crossing and a foothpath, are being submitted for funding.

        COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From an investigation into the Capricornia Correctional Centre to a citizen’s...