Cops find dirty drugs in Rocky man's lolly box

HE CLAIMED he found the orange TicTac container outside his house and hoped it contained money.

However, when police opened the container, they found two bags of dangerous drugs. Jeffery Trevor Ewings, 46, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing methamphetamines.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Josh McLelland said officers patrolling Berserker on April 10 intercepted a vehicle Ewings was travelling in.

He said police asked Ewings to empty his pockets, which he did, however his hands remained clenched.

Snr Cons McLelland said when Ewings opened his hands, he revealed an orange TicTac container which contained bags with crystal substances.

"The defendant stated he found the container outside his house and hoped it contained money,” he said.

Snr Cons McLelland said Ewings later admitted to smoking ice three days prior and police also found three bags containing 0.1g of cannabis.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said it was the first time his client appeared in court on any criminal charges. He said Ewings had worked as a shunter on the railways for 26 years before losing his job.

Ewings was ordered to undertake a drug diversion program with a $600 reconnaissance.