Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A collection of postal items believed to be 'first day covers' were allegedly found during a search of a Maryborough property in May 2020. PHOTO: Contributed.
A collection of postal items believed to be 'first day covers' were allegedly found during a search of a Maryborough property in May 2020. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

Cops find rare stamp stash in stolen loot

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
25th May 2020 11:53 AM | Updated: 26th May 2020 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE sifting through a trove of suspected stolen property have uncovered what they believe are rare and potentially valuable 'first day covers.'

The envelopes were allegedly seized in Maryborough last week.

According to the Gold Coast Coins and Stamps website, https://www.coins-stamps.com.au, a first day cover is an envelope on which the stamp has been cancelled on the first day of issue.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said there were more than 50 covers in the stash.

"These would have been of value to a collector and police want to reunite them with their owner," she said.

If the covers cannot be returned to their rightful owner, they could be forfeited and, ultimately, sold or destroyed.

Proof of ownership must be presented to the watch house to claim the items.

The covers were allegedly found in Mary St on May 18.

The Chronicle previously reported officers attached to the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad swooped on the property and executed a search warrant.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and is due in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 4.

He was charged with multiple offences including receiving tainted property, possession of restricted items, the unlawful possession of a weapon and drug-related offences.

Officers also allegedly found a bicycle, cameras, power tools, shoes, watches, camping gear and toolboxes - among other things.

Some items have already been returned to their owners.

Anyone with information on who the items might belong to are being urged to contact Maryborough police between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

More Stories

crime news fccrime fraser coast crime maryborough maryborough news police news stamps suspected stolen goods wide bay news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        premium_icon A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        Health Rockhampton is one day closer to becoming coronavirus free

        Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        premium_icon Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        People and Places After grilling pollies on the radio for 42 years, Laurie Atlas’s career has taken...

        See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        premium_icon See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        Easy Eating ‘We’ve been busy getting set up and preparing all our social distancing and...

        Beef Australia urges local businesses to register interest

        premium_icon Beef Australia urges local businesses to register interest

        News The digital launch for the 2021 event kicked off last week