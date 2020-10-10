Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men have been charged with smuggling more than 11kg of cocaine from South America in an unusual item.
Two men have been charged with smuggling more than 11kg of cocaine from South America in an unusual item.
Crime

Cops foil sneaky cocaine smuggling ploy

by Caroline Schelle
10th Oct 2020 12:32 PM

Two Sydney men have been charged with smuggling more than 11 kilograms of cocaine hidden in an electrical generator.

The suspicious alternator was uncovered in a shipping container at Botany Bay, which arrived from Chile on September 11, the Australian Federal Police said.

A 37-year-old Dundas Valley man and a 51-year-old Chilean national living at Eastwood were arrested and charged with drug offences on Friday.

Packages found hidden in an alternator from Chile. Picture: Australian Federal Police
Packages found hidden in an alternator from Chile. Picture: Australian Federal Police

"We are working to stay one step ahead of those who look to profit from drugs and will take advantage of any opportunity to disrupt the supply chain and arrest those involved," AFP commander Kristy Schofield said.

Officers found "anomalies" in the alternator and found part of the device was made of fibreglass disguised to look like metal.

Ten silver packages wrapped in tape were found in the alternator. Picture: Australian Federal Police
Ten silver packages wrapped in tape were found in the alternator. Picture: Australian Federal Police

They uncovered a compartment with 10 packages wrapped in silver tape, which weighed 11.3kg. The powder inside was tested and found to be cocaine.

Two properties at Sylvania Waters and North Rocks were raided earlier this month, which led investigators to houses at Dundas Valley and Eastwood.

Both men are expected to face court on Saturday.

Originally published as Cops foil sneaky cocaine smuggling ploy

Packages found hidden in an alternator from Chile. Picture: Australian Federal Police
Packages found hidden in an alternator from Chile. Picture: Australian Federal Police
crime drugs police

Just In

    From no shoes to the big dance

    From no shoes to the big dance
    • 10th Oct 2020 11:10 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don pink and your running shoes to help raise vital funds

        Premium Content Don pink and your running shoes to help raise vital funds

        News Pink Ribbon Charity Run on Sunday: ‘It is a fun way to help a very worthy cause.’

        HOUSE FIRE: Rocky residents wake to find home ‘well alight’

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Rocky residents wake to find home ‘well alight’

        News A major fire reportedly broke out at the property just before 2am this morning.

        BYTE ME: Rebuilding CQ through local business support

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Rebuilding CQ through local business support

        Opinion Tech expert Bruce Kerr reveals why Aussies should shift their desire for products...

        Horror story of 65-year-old scared to be inside her own home

        Premium Content Horror story of 65-year-old scared to be inside her own home

        Property ‘If I come outside my gate, they say they are going to kill me.’