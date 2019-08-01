Menu
NSW Police have shot and killed a man in Taree. Picture: Supplied
News

Police kill man armed with knife

by Staff writers
1st Aug 2019 5:11 AM

An investigation has been launched after police shot and killed a man in northern NSW who was armed with a knife.

Police say they were called to a home in Taree at about 1:15pm yesterday after concerns were raised about the welfare of the man, believed to be aged 40.

He remained inside the house for about nine hours as police negotiators spoke with him.

At about 10:15pm, police forced open the door where they say they were "challenged by the man, who was armed with a large knife".

"Operatives deployed a Taser and other tactical options, which were ineffective before the man was shot," police said. "NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Manning Base Hospital, where he died a short time later."

The homicide team is investigating the incident.

knife nsw police police shooting stand off taree

