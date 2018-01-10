Cops on high alert after Rocky suburb's shocking crime spree

Burglar wearing a balaclava looking through the house window

BERSERKER has become a hive of thieves in the past two days with police warning residents in the area to be wary.

In just two days, Rockhampton Police reported there have been five break-ins with all offenders removing louvres and cutting fly-screen to gain entry.

The crime reports from Berserker include:

Stamford Street, Berserker:

Overnight on January 6, offender(s) have entered the home by cutting a slit in the fly-wire screen of the rear sliding door.

Once inside they have stolen the victim's wallet, cards and cash from the kitchen.

Edington Street, Berserker:

At 12:15am on January 8, offender(s) have gone to the rear veranda and removed a number of louvres from a window when they were disturbed by the occupant.

No property was stolen.

The offender was described as tall, skinny build wearing a light and dark long sleeve hoodie and hat.

Edington Street, Berserker:

At around 12.15am on January 8, an offender attempted to enter a home by removing two louvres and then cut and removed the fly screen to the pantry window on the rear veranda.

The offender was disturbed by the victim.

No property was stolen.

Lucas Street, Berserker:

Overnight 8 January.

Removed two glass louvres from the rear window next to the back door, reached through the gap and unbolted the back door and entered the kitchen area.

Property stolen: Blue Handbag, Rivers wallet, black & cream wallet, keys, pearl earrings, bank cards, driver license, cash, cigarettes.

Bruigom Street, Norman Gardens:

Around 3am on January 8, offenders have made a hole in the fly-screen of the rear door, near the lock and attempted to open the door.

The offender was likely disturbed by the victim.

No property was stolen.

Police recommend that residents review their security measures and if possible and within budget, place internal bars over louvre windows and install good quality security screens with plastic shields to stop offenders reaching through the screen to open the lock.

Another option is to install sensor lights which may act as a deterrent.

There are four basic principles in relation to improving house security:

Make it as difficult as possible for an offender to gain entry;

Make it as difficult as possible for an offender to exit with your property;

Make it as difficult as possible for an offender to dispose of your property; and

Make it easy for the offender to be noticed.

If you do hear an intruder in the home, don't risk injury.

Dial triple zero (000) at the earliest opportunity, leave the house immediately and go to a neighbour or somewhere safe to contact and wait for police.

If you come home and find your home broken into, report it to police (via Policelink on 131 444) and do not touch anything.

Forensic evidence can easily be destroyed and it is important for police to see your home exactly as it was left to obtain evidence.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.