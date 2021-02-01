Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
News

Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

Caitlan Charles
by
1st Feb 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women who may have witnessed a fatal crash last year.

Police investigating the a double fatal traffic crash in Cloncurry are appealing for help.

About 6.35am a ute travelling on the Barkly Highway, 26km west of Cloncurry, collided with a road train.

Officers are hoping to speak to two potential witnesses of the crash.

The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry
The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry

Two women in a small white car were seen in the area at the time.

As a result of the crash, 44-year-old Naomi Kokkinos and a 17-year-old boy died.

The diver of the road train was flown to Mount Isa Base Hospital for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, quoting the reference number QP2002659458.

You can also report information online.

 

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

More Stories

Show More
crash fatal crash fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

        Premium Content CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

        Food & Entertainment “It is huge exposure but it also gives us a bit of feedback and confidence in knowing we are doing the right thing.”

        Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

        Premium Content Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

        News Things are looking up for the Capricorn Coast business.

        LETTERS: Dairy industry ‘grasping at seaweed’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Dairy industry ‘grasping at seaweed’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

        Premium Content Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

        Education The appointment followed the retirement of former principal Catherine Dunbar in...