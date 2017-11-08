COPS' WARNING: Drivers cut deadly close with Rocky cyclists

POLICE WARNING: Cyclists have complained drivers are cutting it fine on local roads.

DRIVERS' deadly close calls with cyclists on Gracemere roads could cost more than points and a fine.

Sergeant Anthony Houston this morning said local police received separate complaints in recent days about road users driving too close to cyclists on divisional roadways.

He warned of the mandatory penalty for road users who don't leave a "sufficient distance" between cyclists; 1m for speed limits not more than 60kmh, 1.5m for speed limits about 60kmh.

"Cyclists are among our most vulnerable road users and it is incumbent upon all community members to travel in a safe manner when passing them," Sgt Houston said.

"Travelling too close to cyclists, or striking a cyclist at high speed, can have deadly consequences.

"The driver of a motor vehicle passing the rider of a bicycle that is travelling in the same direction as the driver must pass the bicycle at a 'sufficient distance' from the bicycle."

Besides the potentially fatal consequences of coming too close, drivers also risk losing 3 demerit points and a mandatory $378 fine for "failure to maintain 1m/1.5m when passing a bicycle".

