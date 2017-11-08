Menu
COPS' WARNING: Drivers cut deadly close with Rocky cyclists

DRIVERS' deadly close calls with cyclists on Gracemere roads could cost more than points and a fine.

Sergeant Anthony Houston this morning said local police received separate complaints in recent days about road users driving too close to cyclists on divisional roadways.

He warned of the mandatory penalty for road users who don't leave a "sufficient distance" between cyclists; 1m for speed limits not more than 60kmh, 1.5m for speed limits about 60kmh.

"Cyclists are among our most vulnerable road users and it is incumbent upon all community members to travel in a safe manner when passing them," Sgt Houston said.

"Travelling too close to cyclists, or striking a cyclist at high speed, can have deadly consequences.

"The driver of a motor vehicle passing the rider of a bicycle that is travelling in the same direction as the driver must pass the bicycle at a 'sufficient distance' from the bicycle."

Besides the potentially fatal consequences of coming too close, drivers also risk losing 3 demerit points and a mandatory $378 fine for "failure to maintain 1m/1.5m when passing a bicycle".

If you have any information about this or any other matter or need help in any way, you can contact Gracemere Police Station on 4933 1811.

CRIME CONTACTS:

  • Where a crime is happening now, residents should ring '000'. For non-urgent matters call Policelink on 131 444.
  • For more details on crime prevention security tips, go to www.police.qld.gov.au and follow the links to Crime Prevention.
  • If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
  • You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
  • For more information on what is happening locally, follow the Gracemere Neighbourhood Watch on Facebook.

