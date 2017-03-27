Cops watch as driver smokes bong at traffic lights

HE pulled up at red lights. Pulled out a bong. Lit it and ripped it. And the police officers in the car next to him watched the whole thing.

Then he mouthed the word 'F*&k' as he exhaled, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

"It really concerns me you were smoking cannabis and driving and police saw you,” Magistrate Mark Morrow said.

"From your history (two pages of criminal history and four pages of traffic), you seem to make bad decisions.”

Magistrate Morrow was curious as to what his partner said when she found out what he had done and that it meant she - with their baby in tow - would have to drive him to and from work, to various locations across Central Queensland, for a number of months.

All Zachary David McPherson could tell the magistrate was that what she said was too hard to repeat in court.

The Bungundarra resident pleaded guilty to three charges for the offences which occurred on September 1, 2016 on Hanson Rd, Gladstone.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court the vehicle McPherson was driving had pulled up in the right hand turning lane at a set of traffic lights at 10.25pm on September 1, south bound on Hanson Rd.

He said police pulled up in the lane left to McPherson's vehicle at the lights.

"The defendant was holding a yellow bottle with a pipe,” Mr Fox said.

He said McPherson lit it and inhaled and saw the police in the vehicle next to him.

Mr Fox said he mouthed the word 'f*&k' as he exhaled the smoke.

The court heard McPherson pulled over and police searched the vehicle, finding 1.5grams in the centre console of the vehicle.

It wasn't just his driver's licence that McPherson lost. The court heard the self-employed concreter missed a $70,000 contract in Gladstone as a result of the incident.

Magistrate Morrow fined McPherson $1200 for the drug possession and utensil charges and disqualified him from driving for six-months.

"I take it you were the only one in the car,” Morrow said after the sentence.

"There was another work colleague there,” McPherson replied.