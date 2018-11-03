Cops watched Cap Hwy drunk driver veered across wrong side

POLICE watched as a drunk driver veered onto the wrong side of the road before they were able to pull him over.

The driver, David Bruce Woods, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police were travelling on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere on October 13 when they observed a Commodore swerve onto the wrong side of the road and almost collide with another vehicle.

She said police followed the Commodore for 1km before it pulled over.

Woods, 57, had a blood alcohol content of 0.193.

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Woods had been drinking at a friend's house.

She said he got into a verbal argument and decided to leave before it got worse but forgot he had not eaten that day on top of how much alcohol he had drunk.

Wood was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $1200.