Coral Sea set to fire up again with possible cyclone

THE beginnings of another tropical cyclone is quietly forming in the far north-eastern Coral Sea, with cyclone chasers warning it could intensify by next weekend.

Just one month after Cyclone Debbie left a trail of destruction throughout Queensland, Oz Cyclone Chasers say the Aussie cyclone season that initially didn't want to begin now doesn't want to end.

"Early indications are that the low will form along a trough line in the South-West Pacific Ocean," Oz Cyclone Chasers said.

"The exact origin varies from around the Solomon Islands through to Vanuatu but models are clearly intent on moving it westwards into the Coral Sea by next weekend."

They said while it was too early to speculate on intensity, possible tracking or if there'd be a coastal crossing anywhere along the Queensland coast, indications "do point to a favourable environment for intensification later next week in the far north-eastern Coral Sea in the vicinity of where the low should be".

Despite Mackay shivering through the coldest morning in eight months, the weather chasers say the ocean in the Coral Sea is still warm enough to make a cyclone happy.

"The waters in the Coral Sea over the next few weeks are still well and truly warm enough to support the heat engine requirements of a Tropical Cyclone," they said.

Social media reaction has been mixed, with some still needing the rain - those north of Mackay, past Townsville and Cairns that escaped the deluge - are saying "bring it on".

While others were urging people to be smart and prepared if another cyclone does head our way.

"Unfortunately we have to be prepared," Chelsea-Anne Cooke said.

"The next 3-7 years are predicted to see more weather like this. It is sad, but it is due to the change of the weather cycle."

The official Australian cyclone season is due to end on Sunday, April 30.

The Australian region typically experiences more tropical cyclone activity during La Niña years, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The eastern region tropical cyclone outlook posted before its November start (taking in the Queensland coast) indicated a near average tropical cyclone season is most likely, with a 58% chance of above average and 42% chance of below average numbers.