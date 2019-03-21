Oates reveals his Broncos future to young fan

He has one of the most talked-about one-year contracts in the NRL, but on Wednesday Corey Oates sought to cheer up a young Broncos supporter.

Oates re-signed for one season only after protracted negotiations with the Broncos and other clubs.

But he told a wellwisher at the end of Brisbane's training that he would be "staying here for a long time'', the sort of goodwill which still bounces between player and starry-eyed fan even in the professional environment of a modern NRL club.

Corey Oates signs the jersey of a young fan. Picture: AAP

The Queensland Origin winger started the season with the only two tries the Broncos scored in Melbourne last week and was asked yesterday if he had already added a zero or two to his next deal.

"I might have to talk to Whitey (Broncos CEO Paul White) about that,'' Oates said.

"That's all on them. I'm trying … hopefully it would put on a couple (of zeros).

"I was happy to start like that. It gives me a bit of confidence and hopefully I can keep assisting in those hard effort areas.

"All I can do is be consistent for the team and do my job and hopefully all that stuff can work itself out. It's something I don't want to think about all the time.''

Oates said that in the end a one-year term was "good enough for me''.

Corey Oates was in fine form for the Broncos against the Storm. Picture: Michael Dodge

"We just took it and I hope it turns out to be a good call in the end,'' he said.

Some of the dialogue around Oates's 2019 destination centred on his own frequent comments that he wanted to play in the forwards, something which Wayne Bennett stopped indulging last year and which incoming coach Anthony Seibold stonewalled abruptly.

"Seibs made it pretty clear. He said, 'Don't even start'. I said, 'OK','' Oates said.

"It (wing) is a role I've gotten used to, so why not be the best I can on the wing. I'm never going to rule that (move) out, but it might give me a couple more years in the game if I stay on the wing.''

The 24-year-old said early in tackle counts at Suncorp Stadium tomorrow night he would be "running at'' Bronco-turned-Cowboy Josh McGuire.

"I'll be running at him. He's probably the smallest forward they have got,'' Oates said.

"I've never had to come up against Moose (McGuire). It will be interesting how he goes about this game.

"I'm sure there will be a bit of niggle with him. I wouldn't be surprised if we see something from Moose, just to get a reaction from one of the boys.''

But McGuire's experience will help the Cowboys move on from their Johnathan Thurston era, Oates said.

"They will fill that leadership role pretty easily,'' he said.

"They signed Josh and he's a leader and Michael Morgan is starting to become a real leader in the team. The older he gets, the better he is.''