Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Streets has launched a new ‘magical’ Cornetto.
Streets has launched a new ‘magical’ Cornetto.
Food & Entertainment

Cornetto’s new ‘magical’ treat revealed

by Shireen Khalil
23rd Aug 2019 12:54 PM

STREETS Ice Cream is so confident with its latest Cornetto creation that it could possibly taste as good as the original.

The Aussie ice cream brand has today announced the launch of its all-new unicorn-themed cone - the UniCornetto.

For the first time ever, the Cornetto cone is pink and is so pretty, it's been dubbed their most Instagrammable ice cream to date.

The pink-coloured cone is filled with a sweet cotton candy and marshmallow flavour and has also got a surprising twist of strawberry sauce, a unicorn crown Royale rosette and a multi-coloured crispy chocolate balls topping.

"We're thrilled to be giving our customers a taste of magic with this exciting new member of the Cornetto family," Streets brand manager, Samantha Jarmul said.

"The UniCornetto was created to bring a unique dessert experience to teens and families alike and is too majestic not to be shared with friends."

 

For the first time ever, it has turned the cone pink. Picture: Supplied
For the first time ever, it has turned the cone pink. Picture: Supplied

To celebrate the launch, Streets Ice Cream has also introduced a series of limited edition Instagram stickers, so for all those social Unicorns out there: go wild and share the love. UniCornetto stickers are available for download via giphy.com.

From your Instagram Story, tap on GIF button and simply search UniCornettoAU.

Earlier this year Streets also launched the Cornetto Vegan Vanilla range - for all the soy lovers.

It is made with vegan chocolate, soy vanilla ice cream and has a crunchy hazelnut laden topping.

 

Cornetto Vegan Vanilla. Picture: Supplied
Cornetto Vegan Vanilla. Picture: Supplied

And fans have responded well to it, asking the company to release more flavours.

"Bought 10 packs of 4 not long ago," one person commented about it on Instagram.

"I love it!!" added another.

"YUMMM," said a third.

The $4 UniCornetto and the vegan option is available across Australia from local petrol and convenience stores.

cornetto ice cream pink cone

Top Stories

    Religious temple development plans near controversial site

    premium_icon Religious temple development plans near controversial site

    News The proposed centre would include activities of dances, yoga, cultural meetings, meditation, festivals and more

    Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    News Reps agree the region is prime for exporting the emerging commodity

    Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    premium_icon Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    News Rockhampton building stimulus initiative recognised by QLD councils

    Hit and run victim went out a winner

    premium_icon Hit and run victim went out a winner

    News Friends remember Jim's joy in the hours before tragedy struck