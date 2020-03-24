Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The state’s total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.
The state’s total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.
Health

Coronavirus claims eighth victim

by Stephen Drill in London, Sarah Blake in New York, Clare Armstrong, Sue Dunlevy, Tamsin Rose, News Co
24th Mar 2020 1:09 PM

A woman in her 70s who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the eighth person to die from coronavirus in Australia.

NSW health confirmed the woman died in hospital overnight, becoming the state's seventh fatality.

She had been taken directly to hospital after getting off the Ruby Princess on March 19.

There have now been 107 Ruby Princess passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW, plus an additional 26 people interstate.

NSW Health confirmed there are currently 12 COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Units and of those cases, eight require ventilators at this stage.

The state's total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.

There are two cases of COVID-19 in teachers at Normanhurst West Public School in Thornleigh, NSW, confirmed on 21 March and 23 March.

"Close contacts at the school have been identified and are being contacted placed in self-isolation," a NSW Health statement said.

"The school will remain closed today."

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: CQ update, police to enforce social distancing

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: CQ update, police to enforce social distancing

        Health Three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 in CQ, bringing the total number of cases for the region to four.

        BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

        premium_icon BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

        Sport Course closed until further notice: ‘We are bound to follow Government edicts and...

        CQ demands more COVID-19 detail on new cases

        premium_icon CQ demands more COVID-19 detail on new cases

        Health Not good enough: It was left to an MP to inform an anxious community after Qld...

        UPDATE: More details on CQ's three new COVID-19 cases

        UPDATE: More details on CQ's three new COVID-19 cases

        Health 8PM: All the patients have been self isolating.