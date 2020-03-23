CORONAVIRUS: CQ update as Queensland records massive spike

CENTRAL Queensland’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases was still one this morning as the state recording its highest increase of cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, announced the increase to the state’s total number of cases to 319.

As of 4.30pm yesterday, CQ’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 was one but the breakdown of new cases won’t be advised until this afternoon.

READ: Confusion over coronavirus school closures

The single CQ case involved a 60-year-old man, from the Brisbane region, who came into close contact with a 56-year-old woman who was a confirmed case on March 12 after travelling to Indonesia.

There has been no update on his condition.

As of 10am this morning, all CQ Doctors practices and Mandalay Medical Centre were reportedly “fully booked” for the day and asking callers if “they had a medical emergency”.

Gracemere Family Practice was reportedly “triaging” patients in the carpark.

A special meeting of Livingstone Shire Council will take place today at 1pm to discuss how to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will involve Livingstone Council, the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and Capricorn Enterprise to discuss measures the council might be able to adopt to assist small business viability.

Meanwhile, public access restrictions to council offices, facilities, libraries and depots will take effect today in Rockhampton in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Closures include the Rockhampton Zoo.

The MyGov site has also crashed under the weight of hundreds of thousands of Australians desperate for income relief as the government essentially announced a sweeping shutdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.