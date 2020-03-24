CORONAVIRUS: CQ update, police to enforce social distancing

ROCKHAMPTON police are reminding the community to follow social distancing principles and new restrictions in relation to indoor venues.

Queensland Health confirmed yesterday three more people had tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland, bringing the total number of cases for the region to four.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway but would not stipulate where in Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, which covers Rockhampton Hospital, Gladstone Hospital, Emerald Hospital and Biloela Hospital, the cases were located.

However, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said in a Facebook post that the three cases were in Rockhampton and all three had returned from overseas.

“They have been self-isolating and contact tracing is underway to contact anyone who has been in contact with these people. The three patients, I’m told, are doing fine,” Ms Lauga said.

Coffee shops in Rockhampton’s CBD still had line ups this morning as they moved to takeaway only.

The Kern Arcade food court was closed while the food court at Stockland had one chair at each table.

Most businesses have lines marked on the ground to distance customers from each other.

The Queensland Police Service is providing ongoing support to Queensland Health as part of a co-ordinated whole of government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A multi-agency taskforce operating under Task Force Sierra Linnet will ensure compliance with the new Chief Health Officer’s directions now in place for all pubs, registered and licensed clubs, gyms, indoor sporting venues, casinos and night clubs.

These measures are aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring overall public health and safety.

Police have certain powers under the Public Health Act 2005 (Qld) to ensure compliance with the intent of the legislation, and penalty provisions apply.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au