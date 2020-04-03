Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 26

by Gillian Mcnally
3rd Apr 2020 11:17 AM

 

NSW Health authorities have confirmed a 74-year-old woman with Covid-19 died overnight in Albury.

It takes the death toll to 26 in Australia.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5307.

As of Friday morning there were 2389 in NSW, 1085 in Victoria, 873 in Queensland, 385 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 74 in Tasmania, 87 in the Australian Capital Territory and 22 in the Northern Territory.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus death toll editors picks travellers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road workers on display risk public outcry

        premium_icon Road workers on display risk public outcry

        News Main Roads workers run the risk of public outcry if they don’t avail themselves of distancing strategies.

        CQ mining death details uncovered

        premium_icon CQ mining death details uncovered

        News A quarry company and three supervisors accused of breaches

        COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Emergency services respond to unit fire in Rockhampton City

        premium_icon Emergency services respond to unit fire in Rockhampton City

        News Police are treating the fire as non-suspicious.