Coronavirus delays CQ couple’s trip around Australia

PLAN THWARTED: David and Lynne Stretton are looking forward to their next chapter after a successful stint managing Keppel Sands Caravan Park. Picture: Darryn Nufer

DAVID and Lynne Stretton have put their around-Australia retirement trip on hold to stay on as managers of Keppel Sands Caravan Park.

The couple had planned to leave the role last month, and Livingstone Shire Council, which owns the tourist park, had been searching for their replacement since last September.

But after six months of recruitment effort, the council was not able to lock in a successor and with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation, the Strettons decided to stay put.

“We’re still waiting to do the trip, it will happen,” an upbeat Lynne said.

The Strettons have tried to semi-retire and travel but fate has worked against them each time.

A couple of years ago they headed off from Cairns, after selling their house, on an around-Australia adventure in their camper trailer.

But they only got as far as Airlie Beach when David had a heart attack that required a triple bypass in Townsville.

About three weeks later they set off again and made it to Mackay when David had to be flown back up to Townsville to get treatment for a golden staph infection.

Despite the coronavirus casting a cloud over the tourism industry, the Strettons are seeing positives and stress they are still open.

“Surprisingly enough with all of the bookings that we had for Krabtastic which unfortunately was called off, we’ve only had five cancellations,” Lynne said.

“Everyone else has said they’re still coming because where else can they go, what else can they do?”

Lynne said the park still had vacancies for the Easter break and urged Central Queenslanders to “holiday local”.

“We’ve still got four powered sites available for Easter and eight unpowered sites available,” she said.

“And we’re an open-air facility with enough space between sites so that also works in our favour during these times.”

A council spokeswoman said the council had no intention to close the park.

She said the council was still seeking a new manager for the facility.

“In the meantime, the current managers will continue in the management role until a new manager is appointed.”