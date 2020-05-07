Coronavirus forces mum to terminate pregnancy at 22 weeks

The 35-year-old woman was 22 weeks into her pregnancy when she started experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

At first her symptoms were mild but within a week she was experiencing muscular pain, nausea and diarrhoea.

A few days later, she woke up suffering from stomach pain and realised that she was bleeding.

The pregnant woman raced to hospital where she tested positive for the deadly virus, MedRxiv reported.

An ultrasound also showed that while her baby was healthy and active, she had developed a clot between the placenta and the wall of her uterus.

Further tests indicated that the woman was suffering from pre-eclampsia - a life-threatening condition believed to be caused by problems with the placenta.

Doctors immediately started administering treatment but the woman's blood pressure remained high and her blood platelet level was still low.

Ultimately she was told that the only definitive treatment would be to deliver the baby.

In the end, the woman decided to terminate the pregnancy.

The day after the surgery she developed a condition called lymphopenia, which can indicate infection.

She was given hydroxychloroquine - an arthritis drug - which is being investigated as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

Thankfully, the drug helped her condition and the woman was discharged from hospital shortly after.

The woman is believed to be the first case of coronavirus crossing the placenta from mum to her unborn baby triggered pre-eclampsia.

Experts from the Yale School of Medicine say that the case highlights the risk that coronavirus poses to pregnancy woman in the first and second trimester.

They said that hypertensive disorders, such as pre-eclampsia complicates between two to eight per cent of pregnancies and is rarely seen in the second trimester.

However, as Professor Marian Knight, Professor of Maternal and Child Population Health, University of Oxford, told The Sun: "Pre-eclampsia is a relatively common complication of pregnancy, and it remains unclear whether the presence of Covid-19 virus in the placenta as described in this single report is related to the development of the pregnancy complications.

"Pre-eclampsia can be detected early during routine antenatal visits and the most important message for women must be that they should continue to attend for their antenatal check-ups while being vigilant about social distancing, particularly in the third trimester of pregnancy."

