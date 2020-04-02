Menu
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Business

There's no masking this business's unexpected success

Matthew Purcell
2nd Apr 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM
AN innovative new business is meeting a demand that Stanthorpe has never known.

Face masks have become so desired, that stores across town have run out of stock.

Enter Desiree Dunn, who saw a demand that wasn't being met.

"I basically saw a need and thought I could fill that need," she said.

"I can sew and it's a little bit more income for me seen we've suffered through the drought with the farm and now all this stuff."

Ms Dunn said she's been overwhelmed with interest.

"Probably sold between 50 or 60 since last Friday when I put it up on Facebook."

It's Ms Dunn's first foray into selling her knitted and sewn wares.

"My history is quilting but  only made a few bits and pieces for friends and family as gifts but nothing commercial.

"They don't take too long to make.

"I've got probably another 50 hanging up for sale.

"Been doing it daily just to keep up the variety because everyone wants something a little different.

"My understanding is there's nothing else in town. Even the chemist sent across a couple people I believe.

"So the traffic has been pretty good and obviously the word has got out.

"People seem happy with them, it's a bit different and they can't get them anywhere else."

The masks cost $8 each and can be bought from Rayner Photo at 159 High St

business coronavirus desiree dunn
Stanthorpe Border Post

