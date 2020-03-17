Coronavirus: Livingstone cancels events

Livingstone Shire Council has cancelled events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Livingstone Shire Council has cancelled events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has cancelled all public programs and activities for the remainder of March, April and May in response to coronavirus.

This includes council-delivered events and activities scheduled at all Livingstone libraries, the Community Centre and other facilities.

For community groups or clubs who use council owned facilities or venues, they are to determine whether or not their events will go ahead, so long as they comply with the Federal Government’s restrictions.

Two of the major events cancelled include Krabtastic Festival at Keppel Sands on April 10 and 11, and Beef to Beach, which was scheduled for May 31.

The council will inform residents on the status of other council organised events or events held at council facilities scheduled in the near future, as the situation unfolds.

The library has implemented a loan period of six weeks and up to 50 items can be borrowed, with online renewal available.

Everyone can take advantage of the free digital library to access books, music, movies and more.

Join for free on the council’s library webpage https://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/168/Libraries

Residents are also encouraged to sign up to council’s suite of online services available 24/7 which includes animal registrations, rates payments and more at https://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

The council has a business continuity plan in place to make sure that essential community services continue.

Livingstone Shire Council encourages residents to follow the advice of Queensland Health as well as the Queensland and Australian Governments.

For more information and all of the latest updates and alerts on (COVID-19), please visit

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19