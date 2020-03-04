Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A message to customers of Woolworths in Allenstown
A message to customers of Woolworths in Allenstown
Health

Coronavirus panic buying spreads to Rockhampton

Jack Evans
4th Mar 2020 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON is used to experiencing panic buying sparked by floods and cyclones, but now it's coronavirus that has caused shelves to empty at major shopping centres.

Coles, Woolworths and even Aldi in South Rockhampton are currently experiencing serious toilet paper shortages.

Toilet paper stocks at Woolworths in Allenstown
Toilet paper stocks at Woolworths in Allenstown

At Coles in City Centre Plaza, shelves appear overwhelmingly empty.

Toilet paper Woolworths in Allenstown was equally as depleted.

The store had a customer notice on the empty racks stating the store was "experiencing product shortages".

"We have applied a limit of four packs of toilet paper per transaction," the notice read.

Of the three stores checked by The Morning Bulletin, Aldi appeared to have most with two full pallets on display.

Toilet paper stocks at Coles In Rockhampton City Centre plaza
Toilet paper stocks at Coles In Rockhampton City Centre plaza

There were four other pallets however which were empty or very depleted.

It is widely believed the panic buying has been spurred on by a fear of a global shortage.

A shopper at Allenstown Woolworths said "better to be safe than sorry" when asked why he had bought so much toilet paper.

Toilet paper manufacturers for brands like Kleenex and Sorbent have told News Corp they were not concerned about falling behind demand.

"Some products may have been depleted from shelves, but replenishment will catch up and there will be no shortage of supply from Sorbent's Australian production," Sorbent corporate affairs director Steve Nicholson said.

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus coronavirus news sorbent woolworths
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s a mystery: What’s brought this couple to tears?

        premium_icon It’s a mystery: What’s brought this couple to tears?

        News Over 100 tablets a week and still no joy for this pain sufferer.

        GALLERY: Senior students stun at glitzy formal

        premium_icon GALLERY: Senior students stun at glitzy formal

        News More than 150 students attend formal. SEE THE PHOTOS!

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News A list of people fronting the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        premium_icon Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        News The 14-year-old will work alongside the industry’s best as part of the prestigious...