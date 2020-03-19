Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

SOME passengers who were on a recent flight that arrived in Ballina are being urged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, after a patient confirmed being on the plane.

It was Virgin Australia flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina, arriving on March 10.

NSW Health says the "close contacts" were in rows seven to 11.

Health authorities are now in the process of alerting passengers who were close contacts on this flight, and a number of other flights, to monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

If you develop symptoms, you should contact your GP, but call ahead first, or call healthdirect on 1800 022 222, or visit a NSW Health COVID-19 / flu assessment clinic.

Other flight details of confirmed cases:

Emirates flight EK412 (codeshare: QF8412) from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 7 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1 -3

Qantas flight QF40 from Sapporo New Chitose to Sydney, arriving 9 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 36 - 44

Emirates flight EK412 (codeshare: QF8412) from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 9 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 64 - 66

Etihad flight EY454 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 10 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 10 -14

Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1 - 5

Qatar flight QR906 from Doha to Sydney, arriving 12 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 27 - 29

Malaysian Airlines flight MH141 from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 32 - 36

Qatar flight QR906 from Doha to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 31 - 35

Virgin Australia flight VA820 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 8 - 12

Virgin Australia flight VA859 from Sydney to Melbourne, arriving 13 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 10 - 14

Emirates flight EK414 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 14 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 52 - 55

Qantas flight QF2 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 6 - 10

Qantas flight QF2 from London to Sydney (via Singapore), arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 11 - 13.

For more information visit NSW Health.

NSW Health COVID-19 / Flu assessment clinics are up and running across the state however, these clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.

People without symptoms do not need to be tested, NSW Health says.

"It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable," NSW Health explains on its website.

"These clinics are currently assisting with the assessment and testing of people with fever, cough or flu-like symptoms who are returned travellers or a contact of a confirmed case."