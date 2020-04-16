Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Queensland has again recorded five coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state tally to just over 1000 after some of the cases announced yesterday were revised.

However, its been revealed that Queensland's public hospital emergency departments were already under pressure before coronavirus, with tens of thousands more patients in the first three months of this year than the same time last year

There was emotional scenes outside a Gold Coast hotel as quarantined travellers were finally reunited with friends and family.

And a Brisbane woman recovering from coronavirus has pleaded with people not to do the one thing that has caused her condition to worsen.

Meanwhile in Toowoomba, frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 have been thrown a lifeline by the region's 3D-printing community.

And the owner of The Ville Resort-Casino in Townsville has cashed in more than $10.5 million in shares to help cover the entitlements of 1500 staff, out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There's a new wave of people, almost impossible to detect, who are evading coronavirus containment methods, silently spreading the disease across Australia.

A mass exodus of older teachers aged over 60 and pregnant women from the nation's schools is likely to be enforced for the next six months under a back-to-school plan being considered by political leaders.

Karl Stefanovic delivered a brutal on-air grilling of the NSW Premier over the handling of the infamous Ruby Princess cruise ship this morning.

It seems that many Australians remain confused about what they can and cannot do, and an astonishing number are not heeding calls to stay at home, new polling shows.

As we mentioned yesterday, bin night across Australia has been transformed by the posting of some weird and wacky dress-ups, but for one couple, their post has definitely become "a bit unusual".

And finally in a story sure to warm the cockles of your heart, a 94-year-old woman has defied all odds in Melbourne, with hospital staff applauding as she was discharged after fighting off the coronavirus.





