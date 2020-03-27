Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

THE decision to go ahead with Queensland's local government elections tomorrow has been blasted by medical authorities amid warnings of thousands of new infections.

Australia has now passed 3000 coronavirus cases with the numbers growing rapidly particularly in more populated centres.

In Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast have by far the largest number of cases.

Brisbane's metro north region topped the list with 144 cases followed by metro south with 123.

The Gold Coast has 91 and Sunshine Coast 56. West Moreton, which includes Ipswich, has 17 cases.

In Toowoomba, virus victim Garry Kirstenfeldt has been remembered by his family as an incredible man who touched all of their lives.

Daughter Jennifer Kirstenfeldt today set up a GoFundMe page for her father, who died on Wednesday after contracting COVID-19 on the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship.

"Our father was a man with much more life in him," Ms Kirstenfeldt said.

On the Sunshine Coast, it has been revealed as many as 80 wedding guests and staff were exposed to the virus.

One of the state's biggest coronavirus cluster has been unfolding in Noosa.

A high profile Queensland couple is understood to have unknowingly invited an infected guest to a lavish 50th birthday party in Noosa's Sails restaurant.

Further north, contact tracing for COVID-19 is being carried out for a flight from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

There have been renewed calls to stop people travelled to central and north Queensland, as well as to remote communities out west.

It comes after a horror 24 hours that saw four people die, three in Victoria and one in WA. There are now around 20 in intensive care in NSW alone, with fears ICUs could be overwhelmed within 10 days.

As we grapple with this new normal of state borders closed, a driver who attempted to run the border blockade into the Gold Coast was taken into police custody for a series of very bizarre reasons.

But it's not all terrible. There have been plenty of reports of long queues outside Centrelink offices as thousands across the country lose work.

But the kind gesture of one woman will warm the cockles of your heart.

And talking about businesses adapting, a Byron Bay Distillery is now producing a high quality, alcohol based, natural sanitiser, scented with their rainforest Gin and lime.

In other COVID-19 news, the world has been warned it's fighting a losing battle against COVID-19, as the infection toll surpasses 500,000.

Woolworths is creating 20,000 new jobs to meet a surge in demand but the list of Australian companies shutting their doors and standing down staff continues to grow. Meanwhile Coles has announced a raft of new measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

And in a heart-warming act that is being copied across the country, meet the Aussie feeding hundreds of anxious Centrelink customers each day because it is "the right thing to do".

EDITORS PICKS

One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

Virus sparks scary tax return warning

Tasteless efforts to cash in on COVID-19