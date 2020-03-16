Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

AUSSIES are being urged to dob in mates who fail to self-isolate because of coronavirus with those in those in Queensland facing fines of more than $10,000.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says all people arriving in Australia would be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"If your mate has been to Bali and they come back and they turn up to work, and they are sitting next to you, they will be committing an offence," Mr Morrison said.

Under Queensland's Public Health Act, the maximum penalty is $13,345.

The appeal comes as there have been more cases confirmed in Queensland.

A worker at at mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Authorities are also trying to track those who have had contact with a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman who has died from coronavirus. The Noosaville woman was on a flight to Sydney on Friday when her condition deteriorated significantly.

There have also been a string of major event cancellations, with the latest being Bluesfest.

To cope with the looming crisis, Australia is changing how intensive care units are configured and stepping up social isolation measures as the country moves into the next phase of coronavirus containment.

One of the biggest questions facing many parents is why schools are not being closed.

Queensland so far has not announced school closures but new restrictions have come into play.

There has been huge debate on the the issue.

Closing schools would not helping contain the coronavirus because students were not required to self-isolate when they were sent home, public health expert Professor Paul Van Buynder said.

He said there could be 'hordes' of teens catching up with each other in the shopping malls rather than staying at home.

The confusion over schools has sparked a heated clash between Scott Morrison and Today host Karl Stefanovic.

In other news this morning, Sonny Bill Williams' rugby league team has isolated four players after showing signs of the coronavirus.

On the lighter side, as panic buyers strip supermarket shelves of non-perishable goods, it appears there's one food item they would rather do without.

