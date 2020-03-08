Coronavirus test results return for Hail Creek mine staff

Two staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek mine have been tested for coronavirus.

Two staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek mine have been tested for coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS fears at Glencore’s Hail Creek mine have been quashed, following the return of negative test results.

On March 6 two staff members at the Central Queensland mine were isolated due to flu-like symptoms.

The mine sent a memorandum to all employees yesterday, informing them the staff members had recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who had recently travelled overseas.

The staff members were isolated as a precautionary measure.

This morning, Glencore has confirmed both tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) have returned negative and operations at Hail Creek would continue.

“All Glencore operations will continue to follow the advice of medical practitioners and relevant health authorities with respect to COVID-19,” a spokesman for the company said.

“It is our key priority to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees.

“We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans when necessary.”

Glencore engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide and plan response measures at the mine.

Three people have now died from coronavirus in Australia, following the death of an 82-year-old man in Sydney on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases in Australia had risen to 74.