Location change to next coronavirus testing centre

A CORONAVIRUS testing centre destined for Proserpine will instead be set up in Bowen.

BHP announced last month that testing clinics would be opened in Proserpine and Moranbah under the mining giant's Vital Resources Fund.

However, a spokesman from BHP confirmed the clinic flagged for Proserpine would be relocated to Bowen.

The spokesman did not provide a reason for the move or an exact location of the Bowen clinic.

However, he said that despite the change in location the timeline for the clinic would remain the same with an expected opening in early June.

BHP allocated $7.6 million to the clinics, which will allow them to operate for six months with further funding to be considered if needed.

The service, managed by Vanguard Health, will allow patients to be tested for COVID-19 after presenting clear symptoms of the virus or following high-risk interaction.