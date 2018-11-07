Now it’s ghost staff? New attack on Corporate Travel

THE battle for Corporate Travel Management's share price has moved to claims the company not only has phantom offices, but also has ghost employees.

Allegations about costs being overcapitalised and Brisbane-based Corporate Travel's US business facing a potential big writedown also are being reiterated in the stoush.

Corporate Travel, a stockmarket darling that helps businesses staff travel globally, has since last week been under attack by short-sellers VGI Partners, who make money off stock prices falling.

VGI had raised a series of doubts against Corporate Travel's performance last week, questioning if some offices were "phantom" locations and quizzing seemingly high profits.

The travel company refuted allegations in the main, while admitting to some errors such as office locations not being updated. "Corporate Travel did not overstate (profit) results and did not mislead the market," the company said then.

But VGI was again attacking Corporate Travel on Monday night, in a 52 page-response to the travel business's rebuttal.

Corporate Travel placed its shares in a two-day trading halt at $20 early yesterday while it prepares its latest fight back. Stock has already fallen more than 25 per cent since the initial attack.

On an initial glance, Corporate Travel said the latest VGI attack "raises no substantive new issues".

Corporate Travel has hired advisory group EY to help with its new rebuttal, according to sources with knowledge of the response.

That response is slated to focus on areas including addressing doubts about its why its profits seem extraordinarily higher than peers, any threat to the North American business and the company's cash conversion.

VGI said it had increased the amount of shares to be shorted by 500,000 shares, and now has a position worth $50 million. Among issues it raised this time was Corporate Travel statements that a Glasgow office had 73 employees - VGI said it only saw 20 employees there last Friday and the office space was so small that a Scottish prison cell would give more room per employee.

"Corporate Travel appears to have overstated its employee count in Glasglow," VGI alleged.

It said even with the company's London Eurocentre having up to 100 staff, it was difficult to see how Corporate Travel could stack up its overall numbers of 2750 full-time employees. Corporate Travel should split out employee counts for each city worldwide, VGI demanded.

VGI also has honed in on the goodwill - the inherent intangible value - assigned to different Corporate Travel divisions such as North America. Corporate Travel had in its last profits cut the rate used to test if that goodwill should be impaired.

The travel company explained that one key figure used in that rate was determined by a third-party, an unnamed "New York University professor". VGI said they assumed it was an open-source website run by a Professor Aswath Damodaran, as he had said he had not done any work for Corporate Travel.

VGI said in their opinion, the website did not "support significantly declining discount rates".

Still, Corporate Travel has received some support from analysts including at Morgan Stanley, who on Monday said that the travel business's initial response was "comprehensive and for the most part adequately addressed the issues".

Among one reason why they liked the stock was the "recent concerns are not customer related - essentially acknowledging Corporate Travel provides real services to real customers".