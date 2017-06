AN article published on this website entitled "CQ worker left 'deaf after' explosion sues for $1.3m" incorrectly suggested that civil proceedings had been brought against Mechanical Engineers Australia Pty Limited (MEA).

This was an error. MEA is not a defendant in the proceedings, nor is it the employer of the Plaintiff or Andrew Cowan.

The references made to an "explosion" and "contamination" are allegations only, derived from the Plaintiff's pleading.

We apologise for the error.