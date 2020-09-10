Corrections officer charged after alleged crims fight

A CORRECTIONS officer has been charged with providing false information to an authority in relation to an alleged altercation involving two high-profile Rockhampton criminals.

The officer is Neil Alfred Many, who was charged on August 30, 2020.

His lawyer made an application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday for a committal hearing to allow cross examination of nine witnesses, including one of the inmates – Lui Matalio “Dylan” Tiaaleaiga.

Lui Tiaaleaiga escaped from custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Tiaaleaiga was sentenced in January over unlawful escape from custody at Rockhampton Hospital and associated offending during a five-day crime spree which ended in Gladstone with six cars damaged and seven officers armed with tasers.

The defence lawyer told the court the charge arose after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into an alleged assault incident at Capricornia Correction Centre which her client claimed was instigated by Thomas Economidis against Ian Robert Armstrong.

IAN Robert Armstrong

Armstrong was convicted of interfering with the corpses of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett. Read more here: Jury discharged, charges dropped in murder trial

He was more recently jailed for drug matters including supply and possession. Armstrong has been sent to prison 14 times. Read more here: Drug offence after prison release for corpse interference

Mr Many’s lawyer said Tiaaleaiga took advantage of the situation between Economidis and Armstrong.

The court heard the alleged incident took place in an exercise yard at the prison.

The defence lawyer told the court she had made several requests for copies of CCTV footage of the incident, only to be told there was no footage.

However, she pointed out that one of the statements provided from one of the investigators indicated there was CCTV and the officer who gave the statement was responsible for gathering it and other evidence such as body-warn footage and prison radio files.

“CCTV would be a critical piece of evidence,” the defence lawyer said.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were not relying on footage as evidence against Mr Many.

She said Tiaaleaiga had described the incident in his statement and there were recordings of conversations between Mr Many and another corrective services officer that made up the prosecution case.

Magistrate Cameron Press reserved his decision on the application.