Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Avon is leaving Australia
Business

Cosmetics company Avon to close Australian operations

Hannah Busch
by
15th Feb 2018 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ICONIC beauty company Avon will deliver its last catalogue to Australian buyers by the end of the year. The company announced today it would close its operations across Australia and New Zealand.

Avon ANZ president and managing director Sharon Plant said in a statement it was a sad day for employees and representatives.

"In line with this, after a thorough deliberation on our performance, the direct selling conditions in the market, and potential for growth, we have considered all options for the business and it is with much sadness that we are announcing our decision to exit the Australia and New Zealand markets," the statement said.

Ms Price used a Youtube video to address staff and the iconic 'representatives', who sell to people who are often their neighbours and friends. 

She said the company would be supportive and respectful to the representatives affected by the decision. 

"You've been the heart of this business and we're deeply saddened to be parting ways with you because of this change," she said in the video. 

Avon began operating in Australia in 1963. 

More Stories

avon beauty editors picks finance
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police chase, arrest man suspected of lighting fire in CQ

    premium_icon Police chase, arrest man suspected of lighting fire in CQ

    Breaking A fire was reported near Bouldercombe, with police giving chase to someone suspected of lighting the fire

    • 30th Nov 2018 11:37 AM
    ROLLING COVERAGE: Police make dramatic arrest near Gracemere

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Police make dramatic arrest near Gracemere

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    Dead baby left on road after falling from funeral car roof

    premium_icon Dead baby left on road after falling from funeral car roof

    News Workers found body after it fell from roof of car on way to morgue

    • 30th Nov 2018 11:52 AM
    Santa's sweet tooth on display during Christmas tradition

    Santa's sweet tooth on display during Christmas tradition

    News Jingle bells will bring much-needed Christmas cheer to Gracemere

    • 30th Nov 2018 12:30 PM

    Local Partners