Madison McLurcan, Aleksandra Borys, Leon Taylor, Katina Olsen, Donta Whitham,Emily Schirmer, Milla Hinton and Imogen Fitton take part in the Cosmology Across Country workshop at Emmaus College in Rockhampton

Madison McLurcan, Aleksandra Borys, Leon Taylor, Katina Olsen, Donta Whitham,Emily Schirmer, Milla Hinton and Imogen Fitton take part in the Cosmology Across Country workshop at Emmaus College in Rockhampton

Former Rockhampton resident Katina Olsen is bringing her love for contemporary dance and movement home with a series of workshops throughout Central Queensland this week.

The Wakka Wakka and Kombumerri woman met with students at Emmaus College Wednesday morning as a part of co-creating a new work Cosmology Across Country with the Rockhampton community..

Alongside her Polish collaborator Aleksandra Borys an dproducing compant BlakDance, Cosmology Across Country invited the community to exchange stories, feelings and connections to the night sky through yarns, song and dance.

Expressions Dance Company and Opera Queensland's Mozart Airborne is on now in Brisbane. Pictured (L-R) Melissa Gregory, Dominic J Walsh, Hayley Sugars, Elise May, Michelle Barnett, Katina Olsen, Jake McLarnon, Emily Turner and Sarah Crane.

Having worked around Australia and overseas with Bangarra Dance Theatre, Sydney Dance Company and Expressions (now Australiasian Dance Collective) , Ms Olsen said she was excited by this opportunity to co-create a work about our collective relationsip with the night skythe universal appeal, in science and the arts, for people to feel connected to the night sky.

“I yearned to return to Australia and work closely with our Elders and community whom I consider co-collaborators, to explore that connection between our body and cosmology through dance,” she said.

“First Nations people around the world have maintained our knowledges and connections to the night sky which modern day astrophysicists are only just starting to realise and validate.”

She envisions Cosmology Across Country will build toward a large scale performance, involving communities including Rockhampton and Woorabinda, over the next few years.

The project is produced by BlakDance as part of their residency program Performing Country. The Rockhampton segmetn is funded by Rockhampton Regional Council, CQRASN and Arts Quensland.

The residency will conclude with a free twilight celebration to share the findings from the yarns and workshops during the week.

FREE TWILIGHT CELEBRATION

Community members are invited to the following free events at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre this Friday 13 March:

11am - 12.30pm: Over 50s Contemporary Dance workshop

4 - 5.30pm: 11-16yrs Contemporary Dance workshop

5.30 -6.30pm: a Public Sharing of Cosmology Across Country through a yarn circle.