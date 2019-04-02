Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

AFTER nearly four months of dedication, creativity and repair work, Rockhampton's Mercury Mowen has finished her CapriCon cosplay costume just in time for Saturday's big event.

The 24-year-old mum of two has been counting down the days until she can unveil her favourite costume to date; a Lady Loki cosplay.

"It's a bit of my own design. I've been muddling my own way through,” Ms Mowen said.

"I've loved every moment of it. It's been a lot of fun making it and I've finally finished it.

"I thought it would fall in line with the latest Avengers movie.

"I had the idea in my head and I wanted to see it in real life.”

Capricon: Abigail Stjernquist and Mercury Mowen.. Allan Reinikka ROK070418acaprico

Ms Mowen moved to Central Queensland 12 years ago and currently works in freelance digital marketing and social media with businesses.

This will be her third time at the free event which has moved to the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

In 2017 and 2018, Ms Mowen came second runner up for her Sailor Mercury and Hatsune Miku costumes.

This year she will return to the competition, where she hopes to impress with her elaborate design.

"It will be really fun,” she said.

"I just like the whole community behind it and seeing everyone else's hard work, because making these cosplays takes a very long time.

"It's a big learning curve. Pretty much 80 per cent of the time making it has been repairing things that I've mucked up.

"[In cosplay] you are meeting and collaborating with people who are like-minded and have the same interests. I just get along with them really well.”

Ms Mowen said her hobby had connected her with other cosplayers from across the globe.

"Generally people who do cosplay come across the same problems. If I see something I really like I say 'hey how did you do that',” she said.

"In my experience, everyone is happy to lend a hand.”

Ms Mowen first discovered her flair for the creative when she began rummaging through her grandmother's sewing kit and discovering how to create small items like purses.

It didn't take long for her to find herself sitting in front of a sewing machine as a child. She was hooked instantly.

"Youtube has been a fantastic learning tool and there's a lot of just winging it, hoping for the best and then unpicking and sewing it again,” she said.

"It's definitely therapeutic. It's a good creative outlet, you can express yourself and it's a really rewarding hobby to have.

"It's a gift that doesn't stop giving. Making it and seeing the finished product is rewarding as is, but getting to then wear it and show it off to your friends is also very rewarding.

"There's always something to learn. I absolutely love it.”

Mercury Mowen as the second runner up in a Cosplay Competition. Contributed

Ms Mowen also attended cosplay events such as Supernova and said the very first costume she ever made was a Legend of Zelda Link costume in high school.

"My first sort of experience with cosplay was when my dad made me furry panther pants when I was little. It just sort of went from there,” she said.

"I love cosplaying because you're just treated so well. Everyone really appreciates the effort you go to and it's rewarding to dress as someone you really connect with.

"The people that are attending these conventions think it's amazing and are genuinely amazed to see it.”

Ms Mowen said interest in CapriCon has continued to grow each year and it is a huge attraction for the region.

Cosplayer Mercury Mowen is getting ready for CapriCon 2019. Allan Reinikka ROK010419amercury

"I'm so happy to have this locally so I don't have to travel,” she said.

"I'm really excited to see the new venue at the Showgrounds. I think it will be utilised very well and it's insane that it's free.”

Along the way, Ms Mowen has cut costs by learning a few budget saving tips on her own and from her cosplay community.

"Anyone can do it,” she said.

CapriCon 2019

Where: Rockhampton Showgrounds

When: Saturday April 6 from 10am-8pm

Cost: Free