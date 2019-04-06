Cosplayers converge at Rockhampton showgrounds

FROM cute and cuddly to downright scary, it seems the whole of Rockhampton is filing through the Showground gates this morning for a crack at the CapriCon 2019 cosplay competition.

Spiderman and Spiderwoman lock eyes across the crowd as the Mayor AKA Minnie Mouse chats with a local Chris Hemsworth lookalike.

The Cran brothers have come as Jareth the Goblin King and Legolas while the Netherwood girls channel their inner lion and pirate.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Random strangers pose for photos together as they stroll through one display after another of books and costumes, and queue for photos with visiting celebrities.

Children try their hands at QWERTY keyboards in the Robert Schwarten pavilion as part of Rockhampton's Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention.

Map of Capricon at the Rockhampton Showgrounds Contributed

Events include a wrestling bout at 5.30pm followed by a zombie run in the centre ring at 6.45pm.

With parking is at a premium and plenty of foot traffic entering the showgrounds, traffics speeds have been restricted to a maximum speed of 20km per hour for the afternoon.

Program of events for Capricon 2019. Contributed