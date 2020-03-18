Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ross Schneider and Joy Heffernan, descendants of the Lindley family, are disgusted by repeated attacks on a tribute to local war heroes at Alligator Creek, Rossmoya. Photo Darryn Nufer.
Ross Schneider and Joy Heffernan, descendants of the Lindley family, are disgusted by repeated attacks on a tribute to local war heroes at Alligator Creek, Rossmoya. Photo Darryn Nufer.
News

Cost of bridge vandalism revealed

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Mar 2020 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE last time the Francis Lindley Bridge sign at Alligator Creek was vandalised, it cost Livingstone Shire Council $650 to replace it.

The local authority has revealed the expense to ratepayers as it stands by its decision not to replace the sign which was attacked again recently.

In the latest incident, the sign at Rossmoya, which is a tribute to three war heroes from The Caves who served their country, two of whom died while doing so, was “blacked out” by spraypaint.

The sign was only reinstated in January after vandals had removed it completely.

The council this week said it did not have information on sign replacement costs prior to the previous attack.

The authority last week said while it acknowledged the emotional aspects and sensitivity involved in this matter, other factors, such as the responsible use of public funds and council resources, must also be taken into account.

A descendant of the Lindley family, Joy Heffernan, said she could not understand how some “low-life” could keep doing such a thing.

“Unless it’s a personal attack on the family, which we see no reason for because as we say, there’s nobody (here locally) who even knew the Francis Lindleys who the sign is a tribute to,” she said.

alligator creek cq war heroes francis lindley bridge livingstone shire council vandalism
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I can't afford to get sick,' Sapphire woman pleas

        premium_icon 'I can't afford to get sick,' Sapphire woman pleas

        News ‘I nearly died so many times. That’s why I’m wearing my mask today.’

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        Central Queenslanders asked to show their ANZAC spirit

        premium_icon Central Queenslanders asked to show their ANZAC spirit

        News Australians encouraged to stand as the sun rises this ANZAC Day.

        Former nurse’s second jail sentence for Centrelink fraud

        premium_icon Former nurse’s second jail sentence for Centrelink fraud

        Crime A mother of two has been sent to prison for the second time after being sentenced...