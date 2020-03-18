Cost of bridge vandalism revealed

Ross Schneider and Joy Heffernan, descendants of the Lindley family, are disgusted by repeated attacks on a tribute to local war heroes at Alligator Creek, Rossmoya. Photo Darryn Nufer.

THE last time the Francis Lindley Bridge sign at Alligator Creek was vandalised, it cost Livingstone Shire Council $650 to replace it.

The local authority has revealed the expense to ratepayers as it stands by its decision not to replace the sign which was attacked again recently.

In the latest incident, the sign at Rossmoya, which is a tribute to three war heroes from The Caves who served their country, two of whom died while doing so, was “blacked out” by spraypaint.

The sign was only reinstated in January after vandals had removed it completely.

The council this week said it did not have information on sign replacement costs prior to the previous attack.

The authority last week said while it acknowledged the emotional aspects and sensitivity involved in this matter, other factors, such as the responsible use of public funds and council resources, must also be taken into account.

A descendant of the Lindley family, Joy Heffernan, said she could not understand how some “low-life” could keep doing such a thing.

“Unless it’s a personal attack on the family, which we see no reason for because as we say, there’s nobody (here locally) who even knew the Francis Lindleys who the sign is a tribute to,” she said.